A Global Market Research Company

Hab Talks Tech with Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak
Check out some of the highlights of this fireside chat at Auto Revolution by J.D. Power. Woz gives his view on the promise of truly self-driving vehicles, the benefits and challenges of EVs today, plus his thoughts on Tesla.
Coronavirus Fallout: Vehicle Service Customer Satisfaction Improves, but Dealers Should Prepare for Parts Shortages and Dissatisfied Owners
Lexus, Buick rank highest in respective segments of study with more than 71,000 respondents.
Big Banks Edge Out Payment Specialists in Competitive Battle for Merchant Services Satisfaction
U.S. Bank Payment Solutions ranks highest.
NEW! ADAS Consumer Evaluation Study
J.D. Power, in collaboration with the MIT AVT Consortium, has surveyed vehicle owners about their user experience with ADAS vehicle technologies.
